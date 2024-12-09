Bowl Games Announced for Iowa, Nebraska, and Minnesota

Bowl Games Announced for Iowa, Nebraska, and Minnesota

Getty Images

Bowl season is just about upon us! The Hawkeyes, Cyclones, Huskers, and Gophers are all going bowling, and it's time to take a look at the details for bowl season!

For the Iowa Hawkeyes, they're bowl eligible once again for the 12th consecutive season, and will take on nearby Missouri in a late bowl game.

As for the Huskers, they've reached a bowl for the first time under Coach Matt Rhule, and the first time as a program since 2016.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

Here are the details of all of our area programs that are going bowling:

*Spreads in BOLD. Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook as of 12/9/2024.

Saturday, December 28th

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Getty Images
loading...

Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-6) -3.5 vs. Boston College Eagles (7-5)

 

Pop-Tarts Bowl - Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Getty Images
loading...

Iowa State Cyclones (10-3) vs. Miami Hurricanes (10-2) -1

 

Monday, December 30th

TransPerfect Music City Bowl - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Getty Images
loading...

Iowa Hawkeyes (8-4) vs. Missouri Tigers (9-3) -2.5

 

Friday, January 3rd

Duke's Mayo Bowl - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Getty Images
loading...

Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-5) -4 vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (6-6)

 

For a complete list of the bowl games this season, and a look at the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket, visit ESPN.com here.

Sources: ESPN.com Bowl Schedule and DraftKings Sportsbook

Nebraska Cornhuskers Top 12 All-Time Leading Rushers

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Top 12 Iowa Hawkeyes All-Time Passing Leaders

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Filed Under: Big 12, Big Ten, bowl game, bowl schedule, bowl season, Bowling, CFB, cfp, College Football, College Football Playoff, Iowa Hawkeyes, Iowa State Cyclones, Kirk Ferentz, Matt Campbell, matt rhule, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, PJ Fleck
Categories: Articles, Newsletter, Overtime, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls