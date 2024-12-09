Bowl Games Announced for Iowa, Nebraska, and Minnesota
Bowl season is just about upon us! The Hawkeyes, Cyclones, Huskers, and Gophers are all going bowling, and it's time to take a look at the details for bowl season!
For the Iowa Hawkeyes, they're bowl eligible once again for the 12th consecutive season, and will take on nearby Missouri in a late bowl game.
As for the Huskers, they've reached a bowl for the first time under Coach Matt Rhule, and the first time as a program since 2016.
Here are the details of all of our area programs that are going bowling:
*Spreads in BOLD. Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook as of 12/9/2024.
Saturday, December 28th
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York
Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-6) -3.5 vs. Boston College Eagles (7-5)
Pop-Tarts Bowl - Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
Iowa State Cyclones (10-3) vs. Miami Hurricanes (10-2) -1
Monday, December 30th
TransPerfect Music City Bowl - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Iowa Hawkeyes (8-4) vs. Missouri Tigers (9-3) -2.5
Friday, January 3rd
Duke's Mayo Bowl - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-5) -4 vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (6-6)
For a complete list of the bowl games this season, and a look at the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket, visit ESPN.com here.
Sources: ESPN.com Bowl Schedule and DraftKings Sportsbook
