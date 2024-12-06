Minnesota Safety Lands on True Freshman All-American Team
If you watched any Gopher football this season, you're familiar with the play and talents of Koi Perich.
Perich, a true freshman, was immediately thrust into a significant role this season, and excelled to the tune of being named to the freshman All-American squad.
Perich, a native of Esko, Minnesota, started at safety for the Gophers this Fall, and appeared in all 12 Gopher games thus far.
Here's the graphic confirming the big news for the true freshman:
It wasn't the only honor for the youngster, as he was also recognized by the Big Ten Conference:
Gophers safety Koi Perich has been selected by both coaches and media as a first team All-Big Ten selection in his true freshman season.
Perich led the conference with five interceptions this season. He also had 42 total tackles, 1.5 TFLs, and a forced fumble during an incredible debut campaign in college football.
The Gophers wrapped up the regular season this past weekend with a win against Wisconsin to finish at 7-5. They await a bowl game berth to conclude the season.
Sources: SI.com and On3 on Twitter
