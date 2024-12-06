Minnesota Safety Lands on True Freshman All-American Team

Minnesota Safety Lands on True Freshman All-American Team

Getty Images

If you watched any Gopher football this season, you're familiar with the play and talents of Koi Perich.

Perich, a true freshman, was immediately thrust into a significant role this season, and excelled to the tune of being named to the freshman All-American squad.

Perich, a native of Esko, Minnesota, started at safety for the Gophers this Fall, and appeared in all 12 Gopher games thus far.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

Here's the graphic confirming the big news for the true freshman:

It wasn't the only honor for the youngster, as he was also recognized by the Big Ten Conference:

Gophers safety Koi Perich has been selected by both coaches and media as a first team All-Big Ten selection in his true freshman season.

Perich led the conference with five interceptions this season. He also had 42 total tackles, 1.5 TFLs, and a forced fumble during an incredible debut campaign in college football.

The Gophers wrapped up the regular season this past weekend with a win against Wisconsin to finish at 7-5. They await a bowl game berth to conclude the season.

Sources: SI.com and On3 on Twitter

The Minnesota Vikings Top 10 All-Time Leading Rushers

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Minnesota Vikings In The Super Bowl? Yep, I Can Remember All Four

It's that time of year, the time when everyone is talking about the NFL's upcoming Super Bowl.

It may be hard to believe, but there was a time when the Minnesota Vikings went to the Super Bowl.

And then they went again. And then again. And then again. Hey, we were one of the greatest teams of all time!

Unfortunately, it was the same time the Vikings lost the Super Bowl. And then again. And then again. And then again. Well, at least we must have been one of the second-best teams of all time!

For a whole lot of Vikings fans...you know, the ones who walk around with younger bones...the Vikings have never been to the Super Bowl.

Then there's the ol' dog that is me. I remember the first time... and the second... and the third... and the fourth.

Gallery Credit: Randy McDaniel

NFL Franchises That Have Never Won A Super Bowl

A dozen NFL teams have never experienced the ultimate prize in the sport of football.

Gallery Credit: Scott Prather

Filed Under: All-American, all-big ten, Big Ten, CFB, College Football, defensive back, esko minnesota, freshman, freshman all-american, Gopher Football, Gophers, koi perich, min, Minnesota, Minnesota Golden Gophers, minnesotan, mn, perich, PJ Fleck, Safety, true freshman
Categories: Articles, Newsletter, Overtime, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls