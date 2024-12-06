Minnesota Safety Lands on True Freshman All-American Team

If you watched any Gopher football this season, you're familiar with the play and talents of Koi Perich.

Perich, a true freshman, was immediately thrust into a significant role this season, and excelled to the tune of being named to the freshman All-American squad.

Perich, a native of Esko, Minnesota, started at safety for the Gophers this Fall, and appeared in all 12 Gopher games thus far.

Here's the graphic confirming the big news for the true freshman:

It wasn't the only honor for the youngster, as he was also recognized by the Big Ten Conference:

