2023 Men’s Frozen Four, How To Watch

The NCAA men's Frozen Four in Tampa, Florida, is loaded with star power as Minnesota, Michigan, Quinnipiac, and Boston University vie for the national championship.

The Wolverines, who were extended to overtime by Penn State before winning the Allentown Regional final 2-1, are making their NCAA-record 27th Frozen Four appearance.

Get our free mobile app

The other programs in Tampa are no strangers to the big stage, with Minnesota and BU both making the Frozen Four for the 23rd time. Quinnipiac, which has the best record in the country at 32-4-3, will make its third appearance. The combined 76 Frozen Four appearances is by far the most of all time.

The four teams have a total of 40 NHL draft picks on their rosters, including eight first-rounders.

The Frozen Four will be at Amalie Arena, home of the Tampa Bay Lightning, with the national semifinals Thursday and the national championship game Saturday. Every Frozen Four game will be on ESPN2 and available to stream on the ESPN app and ESPN+.

Below is the schedule and a look at each team, including how they can win it all, from college hockey analysts Andrew Raycroft, Paul Caponigri, Colby Cohen and Sean Ritchlin. For a bracket that will update as games are completed, click here.

https://www.ncaa.com/brackets/icehockey-men/d1/2023