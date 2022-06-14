Buxton Belts Another, Minnesota Wins Series Opener Over Seattle

A great way to start the west coast series with a win in Seattle on Monday as the Twins take down the Mariners.

Byron Buxton gave the Minnesota Twins an early lead after a 2-run homer. The MLB American League Player of the Week put the Twins on the board in the first inning. Buxton is liking facing this team. He now has four home runs in five games against Seattle this season. In his last eight games versus the Mariners, Buxton is 15 for 32 with six homers.

Taylor Trammell homered for the Mariners, and Ty France knocked in a run with an infield single.

Kepler drove in a run in the 7th, while the bullpen allowed 1 run on 2 hits with 8 strikeouts in 5 innings, and Minnesota defeated Seattle 3-2 to take the series opener.

Caleb Thielbar (2-0), the first of six Twins relievers, struck out two in a hitless inning. Emilio Pagán worked the ninth, fanning Jesse Winker with a runner on second for his ninth save.

On Tuesday Joe Ryan will get the start for the Twins. Logan Gilbert leads off for the Mariners. The first pitch is 9:10 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born.