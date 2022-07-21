A fun and exciting classic car auction coming to Sioux Falls! Whether you want to buy, sell or just dream, you can take in the action of the finest classic car event ever held in South Dakota.

The 2nd Annual Sioux Falls Classic Car Auction is two days of automotive action. One admission price is good for both days. Friday is vehicle check-in and the preview event. On Saturday, over 100 of the region's finest classic and collector vehicles will be crossing the block at the Convention Center at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Not only will there be some incredible cars, but you can also bid on automotive memorabilia like neon signs.

This event will attract sellers and buyers from across the upper Midwest. Online and phone bidding will be available if you can't make it to the live event in person.

What can you expect at the Sioux Falls Classic Car Auction? Fun! You'll experience the same energy and excitement that you would see on one of the live classic car auctions on TV.

If you have a car you want to sell, you can be sure the Classic Car Auction Group will work hard to get your car SOLD! Bidding on a classic car and taking it home to your garage couldn't be easier.

Register to buy or sell now at classiccarauction.us. You can also check out the cars that have been registered so far.

New this year; "auto-centric" vendors including hot rod and muscle car restoration shops, racing specialists, and classic car insurance businesses presented in a trade show-like atmosphere.

But wait, there's more! On Saturday only, Lev Promotions will host a FREE admission swap meet for all car enthusiasts to enjoy in the Sioux Falls Arena.

Event Schedule:

Friday, July 29

Auction Vehicle Check-in - 9:00am to 6:00pm

Auction Vehicle Preview - 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, featuring complimentary hors d'oeuvres sponsored by Hagerty Classic Insurance & cash bar

$10 Entry Fee, 12 Years and Under Free, Good for Both Friday and Saturday

Saturday, July 30

Doors Open at 8:00 am

Bidder Registration and Vehicle Inspection - 8:00am - Close

Classic and Collector Car Auction Starts at 10:00 am

$10 Entry Fee, 12 Years and Under Free, Good for Both Friday and Saturday

Swap Meet by Lev Promotions - 8:00am-5:00pm. Contact Bill Lev at (605) 201-4545 for details. Free admission for the swap meet.

Contact Craig Gould at info@classiccarauction.us or (406) 698-7930 for additional details.