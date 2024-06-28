Byron Buxton Blasts 3-Run Homer, Twins Take Diamondbacks Series

PHOENIX -- — Byron Buxton had a three-run homer among his three hits and the Minnesota Twins beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-6 Thursday.

Twins shortstop Carlos Correa left the game in the seventh inning after being hit by a pitch on the right wrist by Bryce Jarvis. X-rays were negative and the team listed him as day-to-day. Correa was on base five times, with a single, two walks, catcher’s interference and a hit by pitch.

Buxton, who hit his seventh homer of the season, also scored three times as the Twins scored all 13 of their runs between the second and fifth innings. Minnesota took two of three in the series and has won four of its last five.

Arizona trailed 11-0 before scoring four runs off David Festa, who was making his major-league debut for Minnesota. Ketel Marte hit his 17th homer, tying Christian Walker for the team lead.

Festa got plenty of run support and the win. He lasted five innings, giving up seven hits and five runs, walking gone and striking out two.

Festa, a 13th-round pick from Seton Hall in the 2021 draft, was 3-2 with a 3.77 ERA for Triple-A St. Paul. The right-hander was called up Thursday with RHP Ronny Henriquez being optioned to St. Paul.

The Twins are in Seattle for the weekend. RHP Bailey Ober (7-4, 4.50) starts the opener of the three-game series on Friday. RHP Logan Gilbert (5-4, 2.71) is the Mariners’ scheduled starter.

Coverage begins at 8:00 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.