Caitlin Clark Passes Lynette Woodard For Scoring Record

MINNEAPOLIS -- The black-and-gold-clad fans among the 14,625 at Williams Arena were virtually begging for one more 3-pointer from Caitlin Clark late in Wednesday's game, and she delivered for another historic mark.

The Iowa guard continued her record-breaking quest as she passed Kansas Jayhawks legend Lynette Woodard for the major-college women's basketball scoring mark in the No. 6 Hawkeyes' 108-60 victory over Minnesota.

Clark scored her 33rd and final point of the game on her eighth 3-pointer, coming at the 4:29 mark of the fourth quarter, to give her 3,650 points. Woodard, who played in the final years of the AIAW from 1977 to '81, scored 3,649 points.

"I think it just speaks to the foundation that these players have laid for us," Clark said of past stars such as Woodard. "To have opportunities, to be able to play in environments like this, in front of crowds like this.

Clark also broke the NCAA women's single-season 3-point record in Wednesday's game; she is now at 156 for this season, and 503 for her career. As a team, Iowa hit a Big Ten single-game record 22 3-pointers and had its 10th 100-point game of the season. The Hawkeyes are 25-4 overall and 14-3 (tied for second) in the Big Ten.

Clark got the 17th triple-double of her career as well, adding 12 assists and 10 rebounds to her 33 points. She is second only to Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu, who had 26 triple-doubles from 2016 to '20. It was Clark's sixth triple-double of at least 30 points, the most in Division I history. Iowa has won every game in which Clark has had a triple-double.

