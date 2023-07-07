Get our free mobile app

A minor league baseball team in Madison created a fun promotion to make the World's Largest Brandy Old Fashion at a game.

Breaking World Record Is Amazing Accomplishment

For some reason since I was a kid, I've been fascinated with World Records. Maybe, it's because of the Guinness Book. I would always order them from the school reading club. It's on my bucket list but I haven't found anything that I could actually do. The feat is not easy. That's why I think it's so cool when someone nearby makes their mark.

Minor League Sports Are The Best

I'm a huge fan of minor-league sports. I think they're much better than the big leagues for several reasons. First of all, it's a lot more affordable. You get to check out the players of the future. There's a more intimate setting. The promotions are top-notch. In the minors, it's not just about the game. Those teams have to bring an amazing in-game experience too. Those events really show off some impressive creativity.

World Record Minor Baseball Promotion In Wisconsin

The Madison Mallards are a minor league baseball team that competes in the Northwoods league. They know how to put on the whole show at their games to entertain the fans. I thought this was a great idea, especially because Wisconsin loves its booze. The promotion was to make the World's Largest Brandy Old Fashion, which is very popular north of the Cheddar Curtain.

According to madisonmallards.com,

Ingredients For World's Largest Brandy Old Fashion At Madison Mallards Game

Fans were able to participate by purchasing a drink out of the massive cocktail. It even came in a special glass. That would've been fun to see and be a part of.

239 one-liter bottles of Wollersheim Press House Brandy

10.5 gallons Wollersheim Brandy Old Fashioned Cocktail Syrup (with WI cherry juice, Milwaukee-made bitters, and brown sugar)

187 two-liter bottles of Starry

36 – 9” ice cubes provided by Wisco Ice Company

Over 500 pre-sliced oranges

5 gallons of maraschino cocktail cherries

All built inside a custom-made 350-gallon inflatable rock glass inside the stadium