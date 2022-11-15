Can You Have A Wedding At South Dakota State Capital?

One of the most joyful days of your life is getting married. Walking down the aisle, saying your vows, and hearing the words, "I now pronounce you...!"

Some of the most stressful times in your life come when planning a wedding. Specifically finding the perfect location for the ceremony. Event barns are most popular now for a large and lavish events. Others may choose to say their I Do's on the steps of the County Courthouse.

There are some pretty cool historical buildings around South Dakota. Would you ever consider the State Captial in Pierre? Yes, I know traveling to the center of the state may pose some difficulty, but you can't beat the price. It's FREE!

There are no fees for holding a wedding ceremony in the Capital Rotunda or on the Capital grounds. It would help if you went through the proper channels to reserve your date with the SD Bureau of Administration.

After speaking with a state employee I did learn of several restrictions. Wedding ceremonies may only be held in the Capital Rotunda, in the conference room, on the observation deck of the Visitors Center, or on the Capital grounds.

Weddings in the Capital Rotunda may not be held during the annual Christmas tree display that generally runs from Thanksgiving week through New Years.

Thinking about a huge guest list? Hope they like standing. Seating at the State Capital is limited to ten (10) chairs. And that will cost you, 50 cents per chair.

