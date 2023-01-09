When the answer is YES, the planning begins almost immediately. Weddings can be a lot of work, but with the proper planning and organization, your most special day should go smoothly.

It's been a long time since I saw my future bride walk down the aisle, but as a couple, your preparations will vary from simple to extravagant depending on your budget. And, maybe daddy's checkbook.

Who's going to be in charge of the do's and don'ts? That sounds like the role of a wedding planner. And that in itself becomes another option.

Let's look at it from the perspective of just the two of you. Many practical things should be simple, like the venue for the ceremony and reception. It could be the same.

Your dress and formal attire. The rings. Will you have a photographer? What flowers will you choose? Who to invite and what kind of invitation will you announce your wedding? Wow, this is just a drop in the proverbial bucket in order to tie the knot!

At 48 Fields we found a Don't Forget list for the bride-to-be. And, for the groom, One Fab Day has the Ultimate Groom-To-Do list.

Among the gazillion things rolling through your mind, make sure to get the marriage license. Here in South Dakota, you need to stop by the Register of Deeds office.

The requirements for getting married in Minnesota are quite similar.

The only difference between the two is your age. You can get married at age 16 in South Dakota with parental consent. In Minnesota, the legal age is 18.

Don't miss the Sioux Empire Wedding Showcase on February 19 at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

