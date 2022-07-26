CAREER OPPORTUNITY: Sioux Falls Brand Manager

Townsquare Media Sioux Falls is searching for our next superstar Brand Manager to oversee heritage CHR Hot 104.7!

You must be a 360-talent able to propel this important brand to new heights.

MORE: Results Townsquare Media Sioux Falls Launches New Video Marketing Studio

Townsquare is a digital-first company, built in tandem with great radio brands that emphasize great local content and community involvement. We are on the prowl for a leader that is ready to embrace and prioritize the digital world alongside the terrestrial and be ready to learn and grow along the journey.

Applicants must be social media savvy, and regularly contribute great local content to the station's website, mobile app, and all social platforms.

The perfect candidate must be able to connect and engage with the station's target audience on all platforms.

We're looking for someone that's ready to put down roots in a vibrant and growing city and be part of our future. If that's you, send your package to: Scott.maguire@townsquaremedia.com

Responsibilities:

· Applicant will be in charge of the full image of the station. This includes music, imaging, social media, etc.

· Handle all daily digital responsibilities, including posting local content to the station website and mobile app. Along with posting to station social media platforms.

· Able to produce station promos and imaging on a daily basis.

· Attend and assist in all market cluster live events.

· Conduct Live Remotes and appearances and assist in special promotions and programming activities.

· Cover an on-air shift either on weekdays or weekends.

Qualifications:

· History of creating original content.

· Have a passion for the CHR format.

· Ability to interact with management and staff at all levels, multi-task, and handle pressures and deadlines.

· Able to quickly become proficient in Zetta, RCS Selector and Adobe Audition.

· Computer literacy in applicable programs and excellent verbal communication skills.

· Public speaking skills and ability to interact with listeners and clients in a public setting.

· Problem-solving ability and skill in prioritizing.

· Have a knowledge of basic FCC rules and regulations.

Benefits:

· Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance.

· 401(k) Retirement Plan.

· Casual, high-energy work environment.

· Competitive salary + bonus program.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA BROADCASTING, LLC MAINTAINS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE AND IS AN EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. APPLICANTS MUST BE ELIGIBLE TO WORK IN THE U.S