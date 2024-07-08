Carlos Correa Lone Minnesota Twin Selected To 2024 All-Star Roster

Carlos Correa Lone Minnesota Twin Selected To 2024 All-Star Roster

Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

At the close of Sunday's Minnesota-Houston series, the announcement came that one Twins player will represent the club at the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.


Shortstop Carlos Correa was named an American League reserve for the mid-season classic. 

 

Rocco Baldelli congratulated the team on a successful first-half season while calling out Correa.


Deeper into the Twins organization Luke Keaschall was selected to the 2024 All-Star Futures Game.

The All-Star game will take place Tuesday, July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, home of the Texas Rangers.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO will have live coverage beginning at 6:00 PM.

Most Valuable Franchises in American Sports

Five of the ten most valuable franchises in American sports come from the NFL.

Gallery Credit: Scott Prather

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them

Filed Under: 2024 MLB All-Star Game, Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins, MLB
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Sports, Sports News, Videos

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls