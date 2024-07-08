At the close of Sunday's Minnesota-Houston series, the announcement came that one Twins player will represent the club at the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

Shortstop Carlos Correa was named an American League reserve for the mid-season classic.

Rocco Baldelli congratulated the team on a successful first-half season while calling out Correa.

Deeper into the Twins organization Luke Keaschall was selected to the 2024 All-Star Futures Game.

The All-Star game will take place Tuesday, July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, home of the Texas Rangers.

Get our free mobile app

ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO will have live coverage beginning at 6:00 PM.

Most Valuable Franchises in American Sports Five of the ten most valuable franchises in American sports come from the NFL. Gallery Credit: Scott Prather