Carlos Correa Goes Crazy Leads Twins

Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS -- On Prince Day at Target Field, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins couldn't help but "go crazy" in Thursday night's 6-2 win over the Oakland Athletics.


Correa paid homage to the Minneapolis music icon after his two-run homer in the seventh inning, donning a purple vest and hat and grabbing an inflatable purple guitar to celebrate the blast with his teammates when he returned to the dugout.

 

One day after the Twins had a season-high 24 hits against the Rockies, Minnesota banged out 13 hits -- 12 singles and Correa's homer.


Correa, who went 5-for-6 on Wednesday, singled in his first two at-bats. Then, with Royce Lewis on base and two out in the seventh, he launched a hanging breaking ball from reliever Sean Newcomb 394 feet, into the second deck in left field, allowing the Twins to break out their new celebration.

 

Byron Buxton had three hits and drove in two runs, and Lewis and Austin Martin had two hits apiece as the Twins won for the fourth time in five games.

Minnesota will send Simeon Woods Richardson to the mound for game two of the series on Friday. The A's counter with Mitch Spence. The first pitch is 7:10 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

