The Minnesota Vikings play host to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Minneapolis, and a revenge-game storyline will factor in during the matchup.

Vikings Coach Kevin O'Connell announced on Friday that veteran Carson Wentz will once again be the team's starter on Sunday.

This will be Wentz' second-ever game against the team that initially drafted him, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Per Ian Rapoport:

Wentz is set to make his fourth start at QB this season for Minnesota and has 2-1 record thus far. Wentz was hobbled a bit in practice this week with a shoulder injury on his non-throwing side, but will give it a go on Sunday.

Wentz, a graduate of North Dakota State, was taken at #2 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Eagles, and played in Philly from 2016-2020. Since, Wentz has played for the Colts, Commanders, Rams, Chiefs, and Vikings.

This season, the veteran is completing 69% of his passes with 5 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in his first three starts.

Kickoff on Sunday between the Eagles and Vikings from US Bank Stadium is set for Noon CT.

Sources: Ian Rapoport on Twitter and Pro Football Reference (Stats)

