Cavan Sullivan, 14, Breaks Record Youngest MLS Player

Cavan Sullivan broke Freddy Adu's longstanding record as the youngest player to feature for a senior MLS side when he took the field for the Philadelphia Union in their match against the New England Revolution on Wednesday.

Sullivan, who is 14 years, 293 days old and was called into the senior squad for the first time on Tuesday, came on late in the second half to break the record held by Adu in a runaway 5-1 win for the Union.

The young American signed the largest homegrown contract in Major League Soccer history on May 9, in a deal that stipulates Sullivan will transfer to English Premier League power Manchester City after he turns 18.

Sullivan, whose brother Quinn also plays for the Union and scored on Wednesday in the win, didn't have many opportunities on the ball, but he did have one good run toward the end of the game that ended with a powerful shot on goal from outside the penalty area.

Get our free mobile app

Sullivan is also younger than any player who has appeared in the NBA, NHL, NFL, WNBA or Major League Baseball since at least 1970, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Andrew Bynum, who debuted for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2005 at the age of 18 years, 6 days, holds that mark.

The youngest debut in the five biggest soccer leagues around the world since at least 1988 was by Ethan Nwaneri, who came on for Arsenal in 2022 at 15 years, 181 days.

Sullivan was born in Philadelphia to two soccer-playing parents, and he joined the Union's youth academy four years ago. He made his professional debut in March for the Philadelphia Union II in MLS' developmental league.