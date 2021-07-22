Minnesota Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilf have finalized an agreement to purchase another 'football' team.

Since the planning days of U.S. Bank Stadium, the Wilfs have been interested in owning a Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise. The initial intention was to own an MLS team in Minnesota. When the league offered a Minnesota franchise to another ownership group, the two looked elsewhere.

Now the two have found a team to purchase. According to the Associated Press, the Wilfs have acquired majority ownership in the MLS franchise Orlando City. The purchase includes the franchise, the Orlando Pride Club of the National Women's Soccer League, and Exploria Stadium in downtown Orlando.

Get our free mobile app

The Associated Press also reports that Mark will take over the franchise as the chairman and governor. Zygi, Mark, and Lenny Wilf are all managing partners.

“We are humbled to become stewards of Orlando City SC and the Orlando Pride, clubs with strong and established foundations on the pitch, with renowned supporters and a passionate fan base, and in a community, we are extremely proud to represent,” Mark Wilf said in a statement distributed by the Lions, who had been owned by Brazilian businessman Flavio Augusto da Silva.

The Orlando City Soccer Club participates in the Eastern Conference of MLS. Through 13 games this season, Orlando is 6-4-3 (wins, draws, losses) through 13 games. The team also has a +8 goal differential. As of today, the team would be eligible for the MLS Playoffs and the Leagues Cup. The 34-game regular season runs through November 7th.

Information Courtesy: The Associated Press