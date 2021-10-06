Minnesota Awarded Another Professional All-Star Game

The state of Minnesota has been awarded another professional all-star game as the MLS will bring its annual event to the Twin Cities.

Major League Soccer has announced that Minnesota has been awarded the 2022 MLS All-Star Game that will be played on August 10, 2022. The game will be held at Allianz Stadium.

Like most all-star games, the MLS will bring a full week of events to the Twin Cities prior to the event. The league says that the events can include concerts, parties, challenges, and more.

“We are proud to bring the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target to Minnesota,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. “Since the club began play in the league in 2017, Minnesota United and their incredible fan base have played a key role in the continued rise of MLS and growth of our sport throughout the U.S. As the eyes of the soccer world turn to Allianz Field next August 10, the people of Minnesota will be fantastic hosts and the supporters and ‘Wonderwall’ will create a memorable atmosphere for our marquee summer event.”

Fans are able to register early for ticket information through the MLS website. Tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Allianz Field opened in 2019 and is located about halfway between downtown St. Paul and downtown Minneapolis near the campus of Concordia St. Paul. Since it has opened, the stadium has hosted events for both the United States Men's National Team and the United States Women's National Team. The stadium is scheduled to host the USWNT again on October 26 in a friendly against South Korea.

More information about the All-Star game, week, and festivities can be found here.