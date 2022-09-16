Changes Coming to 41st Street Construction Project in Sioux Falls

A major road construction project in Sioux Falls is getting a new look.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that the traffic pattern on 41st Street between Marion Road and Meadow Avenue will change beginning Monday (September 19).

One lane of traffic will remain open in both directions, with one eastbound lane on the south side, and one westbound lane shifting to the newly paved north side of 41st Street, replacing the two-way traffic pattern that has been in place.

This change will take effect as crews reopen the intersections at 41st Street and Terry Avenue and 41st Street and Madelyn Avenue, which have been closed since the first week of September.

Traffic control measures will be in place to guide motorists. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the construction area.

For additional details, visit the project website or call the project hotline at (605) 884-7189.

