Check Out the View From South Dakota’s Highest Peak

Credit: Google Maps

At 7,244 feet, Black Elk Peak isn't just the highest spot in elevation in South Dakota, it's the highest summit east of the Rocky Mountains in the entire United States. Here are a few remarkable photos from one of the most breathtaking spots in all of South Dakota.

Get our free mobile app

Black Elk Peak

 

Black Elk Peak is truly one of the gems of South Dakota, and a place everyone should check out if given the opportunity.

Sioux Falls' Most Underrated Restaurants

 

Filed Under: Black Elk Peak, Harney Peak
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top