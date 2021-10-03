Check Out the View From South Dakota’s Highest Peak
At 7,244 feet, Black Elk Peak isn't just the highest spot in elevation in South Dakota, it's the highest summit east of the Rocky Mountains in the entire United States. Here are a few remarkable photos from one of the most breathtaking spots in all of South Dakota.
Black Elk Peak
Black Elk Peak is truly one of the gems of South Dakota, and a place everyone should check out if given the opportunity.
