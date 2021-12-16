Check Out These ‘Interesting’ Excuses For Speeding In Minnesota
Anyone who has driven a car has probably broken the speed limit. Even if it's just by one mile per hour, it's technically speeding. Sure, a cop probably won't wait their time to pull you over for that though.
If you have ever been pulled over for speeding, what excuse did you give? Several years ago, I was caught speeding on I-229 in Sioux Falls by a Highway Patrol trooper. To say I was speeding was an understatement. I won't say exactly how fast I was going, but he wrote me up for "unlawful speeding" and I paid a $278 fine along with years of high insurance rates.
When he asked me why I was going that fast, I told him the car was "too fast." What's even worse is I was on a test drive. I was pushing the car a little too much, but I wanted to see what it had before I bought it. After handing me the ticket, the trooper told me that I shouldn't buy the car. I drove it back to the dealership and walked away from the deal, but not the car. A few years later I bought one just like it, but I drove it a little slower.
So what excuses have you given for speeding? Have you used some of these excuses provided by the Minnesota Highway Patrol?
TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:
- Which is South Dakota's Oldest Intact Building?
- Will Sioux Falls See $18.50 Minimum Wage?
- Sioux Falls MetaBank Gets A Whopping $60 Million From Facebook
- Iowa Man Crashes Semi-truck Into Train Near Sioux Center
Do You Know What Is Inside The Giant 60 Foot Tall Bull Head Off I-90?
Sioux Falls Cheapest Home
Restaurants That Are Dog Friendly In Sioux Falls