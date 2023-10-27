Who Has The Most Expensive Speeding Tickets, Minnesota, South Dakota, Or Iowa?
Ever have someone tell you when driving their car, "Go as fast as you can afford the speeding ticket." Doesn't matter if you're driving your own car or friends, the speeding tickets will always be the same.
However, not the same in all states.
How things have changed in three years. Of the tri-state region, the North Star State had led South Dakota and Iowa when it came to having higher-cost speeding tickets.
In 2020, Yahoo Finance published a report of the Most Expensive States To Get a Speeding Ticket.
#22 Minnesota
Fine for speeding ticket: $130. Speeding tickets start at $120 and increase in $10 increments up to 20 mph over the limit. However, if you go more than 20 mph over the limit, they rise much faster, reaching as high as $380 for exceeding the limit by more than 30 mph.
#25 South Dakota
Fine for speeding ticket: $125. South Dakota has an unusually small spread in its fines. The ticket for 5 mph over the limit or less is a steep $85, while it’s a mere $200 for everything that’s more than 25 mph over.
#34 Iowa
Fine for speeding ticket: $80. Going 11-15 mph over the speed limit will net you a fine of $80. But the costs don’t stop there. The state tacks on a 35% surcharge as well.
Fast forward to 2023. Not only has Iowa jumped up over South Dakota and Minnesota, but they are now in the top 5 in the country with the most expensive state speeding tickets:
2023:
#5-Iowa $25-$625
#34-South Dakota $85-$200
#42-Minnesota $0-$170
When it comes to punishing first-time speeders, Illinois and Arizona are in a class of their own. The maximum fine can run into four digits, making it more than triple any other state in the country.
HOW FAST WAS HE GOING?
Want to look at an extreme case? Going back to 2010 a 37-year-old Swedish driver was fined a whopping 1.08 million Swiss francs (£957,000 / $1.2 million) in what is believed to be the largest speeding fine in the world. The Swedish driver, whose Mercedes had a disconnected speedometer, was caught doing 125mph in a 20mph zone. (OGN Daily)
