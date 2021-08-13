Check Out These Striking Images of the SD Dust Bowl
When most of us think of the Dust Bowl, states like Oklahoma and Kansas come to mind. But South Dakota was also dealt a heavy blow by the dust and drought in the 1930s.
Take a look at these unbelievable photographs from the "Black Blizzards" of the Dust Bowl.
South Dakota Dust Bowl
Story Source: SDPB via YouTube
