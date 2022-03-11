Chicago Cubs extend manager David Ross through 2024 MLB season

The Chicago Cubs have extended the contract of manager David Ross through the 2024 MLB season, the team announced Friday.

The club holds an option on Ross' contract for the 2025 season. The Cubs did not disclose financial terms of the deal.

Ross signed a three-year deal, with an option year, to replace Joe Maddon before the 2020 season. The Cubs won the National League Central that year but fell short in the playoffs. The team wasn't as fortunate in 2021, as an 11-game losing streak in June changed the course of the franchise's season.

The team traded away star players Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez last season, leading to a second-half collapse. The Cubs finished the season 71-91, giving Ross a 105-117 overall record in two seasons.

Jed Hoyer, Chicago's president of baseball operations, praised Ross' work at the end of last season.

"David has done a fantastic job as manager," Hoyer said in October. "He's learned a ton on the job. Even while learning, I think he's excelled."