CINCINNATI (AP) — The Reds fired Bryan Price on Thursday after their 3-15 start, the first managerial change in the major leagues this season.

Price was in his fifth season leading the rebuilding team, which has relied on rookies more than any other team in the majors during his tenure. The Reds have lost at least 94 games in each of the last three seasons while finishing last in the NL Central.

Bench coach Jim Riggleman will manage the team on an interim basis. The move came during an off-day in St. Louis. The Reds are coming off back-to-back shutout losses in Milwaukee, the first time they were blanked in consecutive games since 2015.

Price was given the job of leading the Reds during a massive overhaul. They were 279-387 under Price, who got the job when Dusty Baker was fired after the 2013 season for failing to get beyond the first round of the playoffs.

The Reds lost 86 games in Price's first season, and the organization decided to begin a massive rebuild that involved trading every star player except Joey Votto and Homer Bailey. They've brought up rookie pitchers before they were ready to fill in while DeSclafani, Finnegan and Bailey were hurt.

