Minnesota Twins Announce Return Plans for Byron Buxton

The Minnesota Twins could certainly use Byron Buxton for the stretch run of the regular season.

With just over a dozen games to go before the playoffs start, the team has made an announcement regarding the return of outfielder Byron Buxton.

Buxton has been out of the lineup since August 13th and will return very soon.

Per ESPN.com:

The Minnesota Twins plan to activate outfielder Byron Buxton from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Buxton has been sidelined since Aug. 13 with right hip inflammation. Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli announced the news after Wednesday's 6-4 win against the Los Angeles Angels and said utility player Austin Martin will be optioned to Triple-A St. Paul to make room on the active roster. Buxton had started a rehab assignment with St. Paul on Sept. 2 and played two games before a recurrence of the injury. He participated in pregame hitting this week off minor league pitchers at Target Field along with shortstop Carlos Correa, who has been out since July 16 with plantar fasciitis.

It's great news for the Twins, who are in the thick of a competitive fight for the final two wild card spots in the American League.

A division crown still theoretically remains possible, but the Twins are more likely to compete for one of the two final spots in the Wild Card race.

Minnesota sits at 78-68, 6 games out of first place in the division, which belongs to the Guardians. The Twins currently occupy the 3rd and final Wild Card spot in the AL, 1.5 games behind the Royals for the 2nd spot, and 3 games up on the closest challenger, which happens to be the Detroit Tigers.

Minnesota opens a series against the Reds on Friday before heading to Cleveland early next week for an important 4-game stretch.

Source: ESPN.com