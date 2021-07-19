Collin Morikawa a Double Major Winner and Looking for More

In a year of firsts in the majors, Collin Morikawa might have topped them all.

He won the British Open with a command performance at Royal St. George's. He shot 66 and didn't make a bogey over the last 31 holes.

Hideki Matsuyama was the first Japanese player to win the Masters. Phil Mickelson was the first 50-year-old to win a major.

Jon Rahm was the first U.S. Open champion to birdie the last two holes to win by one.

Two years ago, the ink was barely dry on his diploma from Cal. In the eight majors Morikawa has played since then, he has won two of them. The last player to win two professional majors in so few attempts was Bobby Jones nearly a century ago.

Just under a year ago in his first time playing the only major restricted to pros, he won the PGA Championship at Harding Park by boldly hitting driver on the 16th hole for a 7-foot eagle. And then he won the British Open in his debut with a 4-under 66 to finish at 265, the second-lowest score in the history of golf’s oldest major.