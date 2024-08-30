Colorado Holds Off North Dakota State
BOULDER, Colo. -- Shedeur Sanders was just trying to be the nice guy and get his teammate a late touchdown. It nearly backfired.
With 1:41 left and a couple of run plays all that were necessary to run down the clock, Sanders tried to connect deep with LaJohntay Wester. He underthrew the pass and it wound up incomplete to stop the clock.
The methodical play of the Bison in the first half helped keep Heisman Trophy hopeful Sanders and the Colorado offense on the sideline. But once Sanders was out there, he went to work.
Jimmy Horn Jr. had seven catches for 198 yards and a score, and Hunter hauled in seven passes for 132 yards.
This version of the Buffaloes' offense looked a whole lot like last season, with a terrifying passing game but virtually no ground attack.
The Most Famous Athletes To Go Pro In North Dakota
11 Super Bowl 57 Players Who Played College Ball In South Dakota, Iowa, or Nebraska
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien