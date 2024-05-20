Colorado Football Sells Out Season Tickets, 2nd Straight Season

After going nearly three decades without selling out its season tickets, the Colorado football program announced its season tickets have sold out for a second straight year.

"Selling out of season tickets for the second year in a row shows how strong our fan base is and the continued impact of and trust in Coach Prime," CU athletic director Rick George said in a statement. "We are ready for an exciting 2024 season and expect a full house for every game for the second straight season."

Before Deion Sanders was hired as head coach, the Buffaloes had not sold out their season tickets since 1996, the final year in a seven-year streak that began with the program's national title in 1990. Colorado had never sold out its season tickets prior to August until last year.

Colorado returns to the Big 12 in 2024 after spending the past 13 years in the Pac-12. The Buffs went 4-8 in Sanders' debut season but faded after a 3-0 start to finish in last place in the conference (1-8).

The Buffs open the season at home against North Dakota State on August 29.

