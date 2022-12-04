Deion Sanders Lands Power 5 Head Coaching Job

When he was a player he rose to dominance very fast as one of the most electrifying players in the National Football League and now he has risen very quickly in the coaching ranks as well.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has landed a Power 5 head coaching job in college football.

After leading Jackson State to the SWAC Championship, Deion has accepted the head coaching job at Colorado in the Pac 12.

During his tenure at Jackson State, Sanders went 27-5 and turned the program into a landing spot for some great talent including some of the best prospects in the country.

He will be tasked with turning around a Buffaloes program that has fallen on hard times and is need of a drastic change.

For more information on the Colorado Buffaloes, their current roster and other news surrounding the hire of Deion Sanders, you can visit their team website.