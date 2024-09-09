Kansas &#038; Iowa Out, Iowa State &#038; Nebraska in Latest AP Top 25

Kansas & Iowa Out, Iowa State & Nebraska in Latest AP Top 25

Let the chips fall where they may. We saw a ton of upsets, comebacks, and heartbreak on Saturday for Week 2 of the College Football season.

As always, those events tend to have ripple effects on the rankings the next week.

Following a tough loss at home to rival Iowa State, the Iowa Hawkeyes have fallen out of the top 25, and they're not alone.

A total of four programs departed the rankings, including Kansas, who lost to Illinois on Saturday.

Checking in to the rankings for the first time this season are area programs Iowa State and Nebraska following 2-0 starts.

Here are the latest rankings:

Associated Press Top 25

First-place votes in parenthesis

TeamRec.
1. Georgia (54)2-0
2. Texas (4)2-0
3. Ohio State (5)2-0
4. Alabama2-0
5. Mississippi2-0
6. Missouri2-0
7. Tennessee2-0
8. Penn State2-0
9. Oregon2-0
10. Miami2-0
11. Southern Cal2-0
12. Utah2-0
13. Oklahoma State2-0
14. Kansas State2-0
15. Oklahoma2-0
16. LSU1-1
17. Michigan1-1
18. Notre Dame1-1
19. Louisville2-0
20. Arizona2-0
21. Iowa State2-0
22. Clemson1-1
23. Nebraska2-0
24. Boston College2-0
25. Northern Illinois2-0

Source: ESPN.com - AP Top 25

