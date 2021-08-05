Come To The Sioux Falls 8th Street Bridge Lighting Ceremony

The historic 8th Street Bridge in downtown Sioux Falls went through an extensive rehabilitation project that restored it to its former glory. Now that the bridge has been open to traffic for a while, the moment is finally here to flip the switch on the decorative lights under the bridge.

On Friday, August 6 at 8:30 pm, you are invited to come downtown and be part of the inaugural lighting of the restored 8th Street Bridge arches. The event will kick off with a brief ceremony followed by the lighting. Community members, nearby business owners, and City leaders will be in attendance. The ceremony will be on the East bank greenway, just south of the bridge.

Originally constructed in 1912, the bridge has been carrying traffic over the Big Sioux River for 109 years. Crews working on the renovation project thought they would see more wear and tear on the structure, but it was in great shape. I guess they don't build them like they used to. Here's to another 109 years!