Concert Lineup for the 2022 South Dakota State Fair

The 2022 South Dakota State Fair gets underway September 1 - 5 in Huron. The grandstand entertainment is once again well-rounded offering something for everyone.

August 31 - Sept. 1: Red Wilk Construction Tuff Hedeman Bull Bash. $20 for adults and $12 for youth.

Friday, Sept. 2: Stone Temple Pilots. One of the 90s most successful rock bands sold over 40 million albums spawning 16 top 10 hits! Tickets are $60 for standing room and $45 for grandstand reserved seating. get ready for mega-hits including Plush,

Interstate Love Song, Creep, Vasoline, Wicked Garden, and Big Empty.

Friday, Sept. 2: Everclear opens the show for STP. The 90s alternative rock band has enjoyed a lengthy career spanning 11 studio releases, numerous videos, thousands of shows, and accolades that include a 1998 GRAMMY nomination.

Saturday, Sept. 3: Country superstars Josh Turner and Elle King will take the grandstand. Turner entered multi-platinum status while King's most-recent hit is a duet with Miranda Lambert.

Sunday, Sept. 4: One of country's most exciting trios, Lady A will provide a night of pure hits with global album sales over 18 million and 10 #1 hits on the country charts! . Tickets are $70 for standing room, $65 for reserved grandstand seating, and $55 for general admission seating.

Sunday, Sept. 4: Priscilla Block will open for Lady A. Pricilla said of her debut album, Welcome to the Block Party, “You get the funny, you get the sassy, you get the trashy, you get the sad." I get the feeling she's going to impress South Dakota country fans.

Monday, Sept. 5: get ready for family-friendly high-flying action in the ATV Big Air Tour. How far can you push these 450cc machines? You'll see it and won't believe it. Stick around after the show for the free Meet & Greet with the team who will sign autographs and pose for photos. Free admission!

In addition to great entertainment, some of the finest foods in the world will be offered on the midway. Watch for many unique confections - most of them on sticks for your walking convenience.

Stay for a midway full of carnival rides and win a stuffed animal on the boardwalk games.

Want to stay for a few days? Camping is also available and is a popular option for lodging. Check out the reservations and camping information page here.

Check out the Fairgrounds map so you don't get lost :)