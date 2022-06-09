Cooper Kupp Signs Megadeal With The Los Angeles Rams

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Not long after the Los Angeles Rams finished their second day of minicamp Wednesday, offensive coordinator Liam Coen gestured into the team's training facility.

He was asked how quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp were working together this offseason since Stafford isn't throwing yet as he works his way back from an elbow injury.

"They're in there before meetings watching film together, after practice watching film together, and I think that chemistry, obviously, goes a long way," Coen said.

"And you can see it, the way they communicate on the field. Cooper has always been able to do that. He's had that. He can see the game through a quarterback's lens and now having Matthew give it through his lens and his experience and how he sees it, it's really just taken off. And it's really cool to watch."

The connection showed later as Kupp signed -- while wearing a Stafford jersey! -- a three-year, $80 million contract extension, tying him to the Rams through the 2026 season.

En route to last season's championship, Kupp finished the regular season with 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. He led the league in all three categories -- the receiving triple crown -- becoming just the fourth player since the 1970 merger to accomplish the feat. Kupp also caught two touchdowns in Super Bowl LVI and was named MVP.

On Tuesday, Kupp reiterated that he wasn't looking to reset the wide receiver market, but get a contract "that's great for the team [and] something that's great for me and my family as well."