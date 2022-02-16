Minnesota Vikings Officially Hire Kevin O’Connell As New Head Coach
The Vikings officially hired Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell as the 10th head coach in franchise history Wednesday.
Vikings co-owner and president Mark Wilf called O'Connell "a strong leader, an innovative coach and an excellent communicator" in a statement issued from the team.
"Kevin played the game at all levels, which gives him a unique connection to players, and he is highly respected throughout the league," he said.
Co-owner and chairman Zygi Wilf lauded O'Connell for his "football IQ" and said he "is passionate about preparing, developing and communicating with his players."
"Beyond the Xs and Os, everyone we spoke with throughout this search process spoke highly of Kevin's ability to motivate players, coaches and staff," he said.
The Vikings plan to hold a news conference to introduce O'Connell as their new coach Thursday.
O'Connell, 36, becomes the second-youngest current NFL head coach, behind his now-former boss, Sean McVay, also 36 but eight months younger.
O'Connell was one of four candidates to receive a second interview with the Vikings, along with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, then-Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.