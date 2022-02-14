Rams Win Second Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaron Donald and Von Miller were able to keep the Los Angeles Rams within striking distance of capturing their first Super Bowl championship in 22 years.

Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald joined L.A.’s fraternity of champions.

Stafford tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Kupp with 1:25 remaining and the Rams rallied to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win the Super Bowl at home in their glitzy, $5 billion stadium built by owner Stan Kroenke.

The Rams sacked Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow six times during the second half.

With Burrow and the offense unable to muster any consistency during the final 18 minutes, the Rams bounced back from three straight three-and-out possessions on offense with Matthew Stafford’s 1-yard TD pass to Cooper Kupp late in the fourth quarter for a 23-20 victory.