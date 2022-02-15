Minnesota Vikings to Introduce New Head Coach

The Vikings are planning to introduce Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell as their next head coach Thursday, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Vikings had not been permitted to announce that they were hiring O'Connell while the Rams were still playing in the postseason but can do so anytime now that Los Angeles' season has been completed, culminating with its Super Bowl LVI victory.

The Rams are holding team meetings and exit interviews Tuesday and will hold their victory parade in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

O'Connell is expected to take Rams tight ends coach and passing game coordinator Wes Phillips with him to Minnesota as his offensive coordinator or passing game coordinator, league sources have told Schefter.