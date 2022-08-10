Rams Sean McVay Signed Extension

IRVINE, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that he signed a contract extension during the offseason, but the team was waiting to announce it until general manager Les Snead signed an extension as well, which hasn't happened yet.

During his first press conference of training camp, McVay was asked about a possible contract extension. He said, "We are in a good place. ... I feel really good about the direction that's going in and I think it'll be something where it'll be me and Les and you guys will know when that is finalized for us."

McVay said Tuesday that he gave that answer in July because "We wanted to be able to announce that when both of us [had] gotten done." McVay built on that further by saying that's why he had hoped to wait to confirm his deal, prior to its mention in an extended profile of the coach posted Tuesday on ESPN.com.

"It is something that we've been taken care of, but it is very important for Les and I to kind of have that represented as we're a partnership and a pair," McVay said.

McVay, who didn't disclose the terms of the long-expected deal, said he feels "good" about the extension, saying it was "always a really good dialogue that existed.