Corn Kid Video Going Viral. “It’s Corn-Tastic”

YouTube

Did your first sweet corn experience happen at the state fair or county fair? Or, was it at an Iowa dinner table someplace?

This young corn-loving kid should be the new corn ambassador. I think he has an endorsement future.

And, they've taken the kid up a few kernels, rather notches by composing a corn song!

Iowa has 99 counties, each with rich, unique history.
