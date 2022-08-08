Are Iowa Folks Really Suffering From “Corn Sweat”?

If you have been feeling sweatier than usual in Iowa, this might just be the reason why.

Corn. Corn might be making you really sweaty.

According to the Washington Post ‘Corn sweat’ is making the air in the Midwest oppressively muggy.

This summer many portions of Iowa have seen really good rain. That's a good thing.

Iowa has also seen lots of hot, humid summer days this year.

Along with all that moisture from the rain, corn contributes substantial water to the atmosphere.

That additional moisture produced from all the Iowa corn turns out to have a real name... ”Corn Sweat”.

Turns out that during the summer in Iowa the humidity in the country can be muggier than on the beaches of Florida.

Corn, Soybeans, and other crops soak up water out of the ground through their roots and draw it up into the plant leaves.

Once the moisture is present in the leaves where the hot Iowa days cause the wetness to evaporate into the air raising the already substantial humidity level.

One acre of corn can release as much as 4,000 gallons of water per day.

That's enough water to fill up a good-sized backyard swimming pool in just three days! Wow!



