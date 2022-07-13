Corn Palace Stampede Time in Mitchell, South Dakota

Mitchell, South Dakota is celebrating The Good Ole' Days with this year's Corn Palace Stampede. The Corn Palace Stampede got its start in 1971 and with the exception of COVID, they've had the event every year!

Every summer, I look at the Corn Palace Stampede as kind of the halfway point of summer. Many families make it a tradition to take a little vacation time and get together with freinds for a few days of wild and western fun.

Get our free mobile app

When you check The Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo website you see;

Sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), the four-day annual event attracts over 12,000 rodeo fans from across the United States each year. The rodeo's contestants, from all over the United States and Canada, participate in such events as bareback bronc riding, calf roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, and bull riding.

Corn Palace Stampede 2022 in South Dakota

Tourism is so important to the state of South Dakota and Mitchell, home of The World's Only Corn Palace is no exception. Each year, they have an awesome surprise for an unsuspecting tourist rolling through the area.

Once they decide on a vehicle, they proceed to pull them over, flashing lights and all, to present them with a package containing:

Key to the City of Mitchell from Mayor Bob Everson Gift Basket from the Chamber of Commerce Room for the night at the Comfort Inn of Mitchell Dinner from The Depot Crow's Nest Seats for Thursday's Rodeo Performance

Check out The Corn Palace Stampede. July 14-17, 2022 at Horseman's Arena just north of Mitchell. They have an awesome website complete with all the details for this year's event.

Life on a Cattle Ranch in Western South Dakota Life is different out in the country. One look at the photo from Robin Bickel and you quickly realize that a workday is quite different as well, after all, she lives out west in South Dakota Cattle Country.

Robin Bickel took time to tell KIKN Country a little bit about her life out west and life as a woman, working outdoors with animals and nature in God's Country. Bickel lives and works on a cattle ranch operated by herself, her father, Jack, and his brother Keith. How far out in the country is she? How does 50 miles west of Mobridge, South Dakota sound? Yep, mountain time out there.

Life is so different in Sioux Falls , South Dakota compared to what our friends on the farm and ranches deal with. It's a half-mile to the grocery store for our family. For Robin, it's 17 miles. However, it's a quick step out her door and she's right in the middle of where a lot of the groceries come from.





Do You Know What Is Inside The Giant 60 Foot Tall Bull Head Off I-90?