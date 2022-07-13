Corn Palace Stampede Time in Mitchell, South Dakota
Mitchell, South Dakota is celebrating The Good Ole' Days with this year's Corn Palace Stampede. The Corn Palace Stampede got its start in 1971 and with the exception of COVID, they've had the event every year!
Every summer, I look at the Corn Palace Stampede as kind of the halfway point of summer. Many families make it a tradition to take a little vacation time and get together with freinds for a few days of wild and western fun.
When you check The Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo website you see;
Sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), the four-day annual event attracts over 12,000 rodeo fans from across the United States each year. The rodeo's contestants, from all over the United States and Canada, participate in such events as bareback bronc riding, calf roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, and bull riding.
Corn Palace Stampede 2022 in South Dakota
Tourism is so important to the state of South Dakota and Mitchell, home of The World's Only Corn Palace is no exception. Each year, they have an awesome surprise for an unsuspecting tourist rolling through the area.
Once they decide on a vehicle, they proceed to pull them over, flashing lights and all, to present them with a package containing:
- Key to the City of Mitchell from Mayor Bob Everson
- Gift Basket from the Chamber of Commerce
- Room for the night at the Comfort Inn of Mitchell
- Dinner from The Depot
- Crow's Nest Seats for Thursday's Rodeo Performance
Check out The Corn Palace Stampede. July 14-17, 2022 at Horseman's Arena just north of Mitchell. They have an awesome website complete with all the details for this year's event.
