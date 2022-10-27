Costco Now Sells ‘Worlds Largest Crossword Puzzle’…YIKES!

How about putting an 8-foot-tall jigsaw puzzle on your Christmas wish list this year!? Costco is now selling the biggest freakin' puzzle you've ever seen in your life!

Personally, I don't have the patience to do jigsaw puzzles. I find myself pounding pieces into places they aren't supposed to go. This makes my wife angry.

But if you are a fan of challenging puzzles this could be just the project you are looking for!?

Worlds Largest Puzzle Costco.com Worlds Largest Puzzle Costco.com loading...

Costco is now selling the world’s largest jigsaw puzzle. And it's a monster!

This bad boy called a “Wonderful World” is 60,000 pieces, 8 feet tall, and 29 feet long.

Worlds Largest Puzzle Costco.com Worlds Largest Puzzle Costco.com loading...

As Costco explains the world’s largest jigsaw puzzle is crafted into 60 extra-large 1,000-piece puzzles that can be done in sections and then locked together into one big, beautiful puzzle.

Worlds Largest Puzzle Costco.com Worlds Largest Puzzle Costco.com loading...

What a Wonderful World features the art of 187 different paintings from the Dowdle art studio.

The World’s Largest Jigsaw Puzzle with 60,000 Pieces is yours for $599.99.

Oh...it's recommended for ages 13+ Years old.

Worlds Largest Puzzle Costco.com Worlds Largest Puzzle Costco.com loading...