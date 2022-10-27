Costco Now Sells ‘Worlds Largest Crossword Puzzle’…YIKES!
How about putting an 8-foot-tall jigsaw puzzle on your Christmas wish list this year!? Costco is now selling the biggest freakin' puzzle you've ever seen in your life!
Personally, I don't have the patience to do jigsaw puzzles. I find myself pounding pieces into places they aren't supposed to go. This makes my wife angry.
But if you are a fan of challenging puzzles this could be just the project you are looking for!?
Costco is now selling the world’s largest jigsaw puzzle. And it's a monster!
This bad boy called a “Wonderful World” is 60,000 pieces, 8 feet tall, and 29 feet long.
As Costco explains the world’s largest jigsaw puzzle is crafted into 60 extra-large 1,000-piece puzzles that can be done in sections and then locked together into one big, beautiful puzzle.
What a Wonderful World features the art of 187 different paintings from the Dowdle art studio.
The World’s Largest Jigsaw Puzzle with 60,000 Pieces is yours for $599.99.
Oh...it's recommended for ages 13+ Years old.