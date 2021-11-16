Costco Recalling Drink Because of Pieces Of Metal or Glass

Do you know how it is when you go to Costco and stock up on stuff? Well, you are going to want to check your pantry for this recalled drink mix.

Costco recently sent out this notice of recall saying they have recalled Kool-Aid Tropical Punch Mix 82.5 oz, Item #95740.

The recall was prompted by the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass.

KraftHeinz and the FDA have announced the recall of the Kool-Aid Tropical Punch Mix sold at Costco noting that you should check for a “Best When Used By” dates of 2023-08-31 and 2023-09-01.

You can find the “Best When Used By” date located on the bottom of the container.

They ask you that “If you have any product with the “Best When Used By” date of 2023-08-31 or 2023-09-01, do not use and return it to your local Costco for a full refund.”

Or you can contact KraftHeinz Consumer Relations at (855) 713-9237 daily between 9 am-6 pm eastern time if you have any issues or concerns.