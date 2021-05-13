Have you ever had a song that you totally misinterpreted? Well, it was a swing and a miss with me on this song. Man, this one got by me!

I was dumpster dredging the other night (surfing the internet) and came across a gem of a headline that caught my attention and the story made me swallow hard.

I caught the story on BuzzFeed. Sure enough, pull the lyrics up on the song. Now guys hold on, this is gonna make you a little squeamish. This comes from the world-famous Urban Dictionary.

The act of a man having his urethra swabbed by a q-tip to test for S.T.D.s

Or just another name for S.T.D.s because you have to get the swabbing.

Term made most famous by Sweedish tecno/folk/bluegrass band Rednex with there version of the song Cotton Eye Joe in 1994. "If it hadn't been for cotton eye joe I'd been married a long time ago. Where did you come from where did you go?" "Where did you come from cotton eye joe?"

Since Rednex's release of there recording in 1994 the song and dance have been seen and heard in countless talent shows and school dances around the world. Song also featured on Kidz Bop children's sing along CDs.

So, back to the 'words to the song by Rednex.'

If it hadn't been for Cotton-Eye Joe

I'd been married a long time ago

Where did you come from where did you go

Where did you come from Cotton-Eye Joe

If it hadn't been...If it hadn't been...

If it hadn't been...He came to town like a midwinter storm

He rode through the fields so handsome and strong

His eyes was his tools and his smile was his gun

But all he had come for was having some fun If it hadn't been...

If it hadn't been...He brought disaster wherever he went

The hearts of the girls was to hell broken sent

They all ran away so nobody would know

and left only men cause of Cotton-Eye JoeIf it hadn't been...

If it hadn't been...If it hadn't been...

If it hadn't been...If it hadn't been...If you're like me, all I can say is 'sorry.' Hate to break the word to you on that.

