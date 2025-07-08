The Iowa State Cyclones have high hopes once again in 2025, coming off of an impressive 11-3 finish a season ago.

There are many key playmakers gone from last year's team, including NFL bound wide receivers Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins.

Quarterback Rocco Becht accounted for 31 total scores a season ago, and he's back in what will be his third year as the team's full-time starter.

Three Cyclones made the cut for the All-Conference team on Monday at Big 12 Media Days, and they all come on the defensive side of the football.

Here's the list, available at HeartlandCollegeSports.com:

OFFENSE

QB – Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

RB – Bryson Washington, Baylor

RB – Jahiem White, West Virginia

FB – Will Swanson, Kansas State

WR – Eric McAlister, TCU

WR – Chase Roberts, BYU

WR – Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

TE – Joe Royer, Cincinnati

OL – Ben Coleman, Arizona State

OL – Spencer Fano, Utah

OL – Bryce Foster, Kansas

OL – Caleb Lomu, Utah

OL – Jordan Seaton, Colorado

K – Will Ferrin, BYU

KR/PR – Josh Cameron, Baylor

DEFENSE

DL – David Bailey, Texas Tech

DL – Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati

DL – C.J. Fite, Arizona State

DL – Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

DL – Domonique Orange, Iowa State

LB – Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

LB – Austin Romaine, Kansas State

LB – Keaton Thomas, Baylor

DB – Xavion Alford, Arizona State

DB – Bud Clark, TCU

DB – Jeremiah Cooper, Iowa State

DB – DJ McKinney, Colorado

DB – Jontez Williams, Iowa State

P – Palmer Williams, Baylor

The takeaway from the recognition is that the Cyclone defense should be much improved this Fall. Last season, they allowed 22.9 points per game and forced 19 turnovers.

Domonique Orange anchors the defensive line, where last year he finished with 24 tackles and a sack. Cooper and Williams combined for 6 interceptions and 13 pass breakups a season ago.

The Cyclones have about as tough of a start to the season as you'll find this Fall in the non-conference. They'll open in Ireland against Kansas State on Saturday, August 23rd before taking on FCS power South Dakota at home the week to follow. After that, the CyHawk game looms in Week 3, which will be played at home in Ames this season.

Sources: Cyclones.com and Heartland College Sports

