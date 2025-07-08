Trio of Iowa State Cyclones Named Preseason All-Big 12
The Iowa State Cyclones have high hopes once again in 2025, coming off of an impressive 11-3 finish a season ago.
There are many key playmakers gone from last year's team, including NFL bound wide receivers Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins.
Quarterback Rocco Becht accounted for 31 total scores a season ago, and he's back in what will be his third year as the team's full-time starter.
Three Cyclones made the cut for the All-Conference team on Monday at Big 12 Media Days, and they all come on the defensive side of the football.
Here's the list, available at HeartlandCollegeSports.com:
OFFENSE
- QB – Sam Leavitt, Arizona State
- RB – Bryson Washington, Baylor
- RB – Jahiem White, West Virginia
- FB – Will Swanson, Kansas State
- WR – Eric McAlister, TCU
- WR – Chase Roberts, BYU
- WR – Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
- TE – Joe Royer, Cincinnati
- OL – Ben Coleman, Arizona State
- OL – Spencer Fano, Utah
- OL – Bryce Foster, Kansas
- OL – Caleb Lomu, Utah
- OL – Jordan Seaton, Colorado
- K – Will Ferrin, BYU
- KR/PR – Josh Cameron, Baylor
DEFENSE
- DL – David Bailey, Texas Tech
- DL – Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati
- DL – C.J. Fite, Arizona State
- DL – Lee Hunter, Texas Tech
- DL – Domonique Orange, Iowa State
- LB – Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
- LB – Austin Romaine, Kansas State
- LB – Keaton Thomas, Baylor
- DB – Xavion Alford, Arizona State
- DB – Bud Clark, TCU
- DB – Jeremiah Cooper, Iowa State
- DB – DJ McKinney, Colorado
- DB – Jontez Williams, Iowa State
- P – Palmer Williams, Baylor
The takeaway from the recognition is that the Cyclone defense should be much improved this Fall. Last season, they allowed 22.9 points per game and forced 19 turnovers.
Domonique Orange anchors the defensive line, where last year he finished with 24 tackles and a sack. Cooper and Williams combined for 6 interceptions and 13 pass breakups a season ago.
The Cyclones have about as tough of a start to the season as you'll find this Fall in the non-conference. They'll open in Ireland against Kansas State on Saturday, August 23rd before taking on FCS power South Dakota at home the week to follow. After that, the CyHawk game looms in Week 3, which will be played at home in Ames this season.
Sources: Cyclones.com and Heartland College Sports
