Damar Hamlin At Buffalo Bills Facility Daily During Recovery

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues his road to recovery, he has begun spending more time at the team's facility.

Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Hamlin was there "almost daily," visiting on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"It's limited, just overall," McDermott said of what Hamlin has been doing. "But he comes in and really just started really today or yesterday and just trying to get back to a little bit of a routine and just get himself acclimated again and taking it one step, one baby step at a time here."

He has not been participating in team meetings but is "kind of get himself dipping his toe back in here and you know, getting on the road to just getting back to himself," McDermott said.

Hamlin was not in attendance at the team's win over the Miami Dolphins to start the playoffs, but he was watching remotely. The 24-year-old first visited the team Saturday at its walk-through before the game, with his parents, Mario and Nina, and his brother, Damir.

"That was special for the whole team because everybody just ran up and just bombarded each other trying to get to see him and hug him," cornerback Kaiir Elam said Sunday. "And I think that was very special, and it lifted a lot of spirits as well."

Hamlin suffered a medical emergency during the first quarter of the Bills' Week 17 game in Cincinnati leading the game to be postponed and ultimately canceled. He spent almost a week at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center recovering from suffering cardiac arrest before flying to Buffalo to spend about two days at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute. He was discharged last Wednesday.