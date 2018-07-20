Darrelle Revis Retires After a Hall of Fame Career

WRITTEN BY ESPN 99.1's NICK NAGEL

After 11 seasons, seven-time Pro Bowl corner back Darrelle Revis has announced his retirement from the game of football.

Revis was arguably the best corner back in the league during his prime with the New York Jets.

Revis played for four teams in his NFL career -- the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, and most recently the Kansas City Chiefs.

Revis locked down some of the best receivers in football and faced a lot of adversity throughout his career.

Right in the peak of his prime, Revis tore his ACL in 2012. He fought his way back to play in 2013, where he was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In Tampa Bay, Revis was selected to his 5th Pro Bowl and was eventually released and picked up by the New England Patriots in 2014, where he eventually won his first Super Bowl.

Revis Island is officially on the map after an amazing eleven-year career.

Revis is definitely a future Hall of Famer, but the question will be, will he be first ballot?

Well he absolutely has the resume for it.

Career Stats: 145 games, 497 Total Tackles, 29 Interceptions