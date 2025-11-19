Of all of the twists and turns this season for the Nebraska Cornhuskers 2025 football season, Wednesday morning's news takes the cake.

The Huskers have deep ties to the Raiola family, and have recently been led by Dylan Raiola at Quarterback for the better part of two seasons.

Raiola recently suffered a season-ending injury, and is on the shelf for the remainder of the season.

This past offseason, Husker fans reveled in the news that Dylan's younger brother Dayton also committed to Coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers.

That decision changed on Wednesday morning:

Per Rivals:

...three-star Buford (Ga.) quarterback Dayton Raiola has backed off his pledge to the Cornhuskers, Rivals’ Chad Simmons reported on Wednesday. He has now decided to reopen his recruitment just a few weeks before National Signing Day, though. “My recruitment is 100% open,” he told Simmons. The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder now becomes one of the top uncommitted passers in the country.

Raiola now faces a big decision in the coming weeks on his playing future.

Nebraska fans now face the question of whether or not Dylan Raiola might be considering a change as well after a season in which he led the team to a 6-3 start and threw for 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The Huskers take on the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday at 6:00 on NBC.

Source: On3.com - Rivals

