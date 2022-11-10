Deli Meats and Cheeses In Minnesota, Iowa, & SD Causing Sickness

The CDC is warning that there has been an outbreak of illnesses due to eating deli meats and cheeses. Here's what you should know.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has put out a notice concerning a recent listeria outbreak they have linked to deli meats and cheeses.

The CDC is saying that deli meats such as cold cuts, lunch meats, hot dogs, and cheeses are known sources of Listeria illnesses.

They state that it is because Listeria can easily spread among food on deli countertops, deli slicers, surfaces, and hands.

Listeria is a hardy germ that can be difficult to fully remove once it is in the deli. It can survive and grow at cold temperatures in the refrigerator.

To date, there have been 16 illnesses, 13 hospitalizations, and 1 death related to this outbreak.

The CDC continues to warn that you are at higher risk for severe Listeria illness if you are pregnant, aged 65 or older, or have a weakened immune system due to certain medical conditions or treatments.

If you are in any of these groups, do not eat meat or cheese from any deli counter, unless it is reheated to an internal temperature of 165°F or until steaming hot.