Detroit Tigers 9th Inning Sinks Guardians In ALDS Game 2
CLEVELAND -- — Kerry Carpenter hit a three-run homer off Cleveland's All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase in the ninth inning, and the Detroit Tigers stunned the Guardians 3-0 in Game 2 on Monday to even their AL Division Series at one game apiece.
Detroit ace Tarik Skubal pitched seven shutout innings, increasing his postseason total to 13, before the Tigers put together a rare big inning against the almost unhittable Clase.
After Skubal pitched seven innings and winner Will Vest got through the eighth, Beau Brieske pitched a perfect ninth for the save.
Guardians RHP Alex Cobb will make his first start since September 1 in Game 3. Detroit manager A.J. Hinch had not announced his starter.
