Soto, Stanton Homers, Yankees Take ALCS Opener

NEW YORK -- — Juan Soto's home run punctured Cleveland pitching, which then went wild.

Soto put New York ahead in a three-run third inning, Carlos Rodón got his first postseason win and the Yankees beat the Guardians 5-2 on Monday night in an AL Championship Series opener that included Cleveland throwing five wild pitches and walking nine batters.

Giancarlo Stanton added his 13th career postseason homer for the Yankees, seeking a record 41st AL pennant and their first since winning the 2009 title.

OUCH! Cleveland became the second team to throw a pair of run-scoring wild pitches in a postseason inning and tied a postseason record with five overall. Guardians pitchers walked six in a nine-batter span and nine overall.

Soto hit his first postseason homer for New York when he drove a high slider from Alex Cobb into the Yankees’ bullpen in right-center.

Rodón rebounded from the Yankees’ only loss in the Division Series, limiting the Guardians to a pair of singles before Brayan Rocchio’s sixth-inning homer.

Stanton's seventh-inning homer boosted the lead to 5-1. Gerrit Cole makes his third postseason start on Tuesday for the Yankees after beating Kansas City in the Division Series clincher. RHP Tanner Bibee starts for the Guardians.

Game 2 is at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night. Coverage begins at 6:00 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.