Soto, Stanton Homers, Yankees Take ALCS Opener
NEW YORK -- — Juan Soto's home run punctured Cleveland pitching, which then went wild.
Soto put New York ahead in a three-run third inning, Carlos Rodón got his first postseason win and the Yankees beat the Guardians 5-2 on Monday night in an AL Championship Series opener that included Cleveland throwing five wild pitches and walking nine batters.
OUCH! Cleveland became the second team to throw a pair of run-scoring wild pitches in a postseason inning and tied a postseason record with five overall. Guardians pitchers walked six in a nine-batter span and nine overall.
Soto hit his first postseason homer for New York when he drove a high slider from Alex Cobb into the Yankees’ bullpen in right-center.
Rodón rebounded from the Yankees’ only loss in the Division Series, limiting the Guardians to a pair of singles before Brayan Rocchio’s sixth-inning homer.
Game 2 is at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night. Coverage begins at 6:00 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.